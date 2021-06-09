Notice To Two Delhi Cops For Shooting Videos In Uniform For Social Media

The two cops have been asked to respond to the notice in 15 days (Representational)

The Delhi Police has issued a show-cause notice to a woman head constable and a constable for shooting videos for social media while in uniform and on duty, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials also said the two were not adhering to coronavirus guidelines while filming the videos.

According to the notice issued on Monday, head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur of Delhi's Model Town police station made several amusing videos dressed in their police uniform and while on duty during the coronavirus lockdown and posted them on social media.

In one of the videos picturised on a Bollywood song, constable Vivek Mathur was seen without a face mask and the two also violated social distancing rules.

Being members of a disciplined force, their conduct appears to be unprofessional in discharge of their official duties, the notice stated.

"They are, therefore, called upon to show cause as to why their conduct should not be censured for the above said lapse. The reply to this SCN (show-cause notice), if any, should reach this office within 15 days from the date of its receipt, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and the matter will be decided ex-parte on its merit," the notice issued by the Northwest district police read.