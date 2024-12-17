'Not Your Toy': NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal To Ajit Pawar On Exclusion From Cabinet

Chhagan Bhujbal has gone public with his grievances.

The row over denial of ministerial berth to Chhagan Bhujbal is escalating, with the Nationalist Congress leader leaning away from Ajit Pawar and towards the BJP. Chhagan Bhujbal is making it clear that he intends to take action, but keeps everyone guessing about what that action will be - walking over to the BJP or forming a new party. That is, unless he is suitably compensated for the loss of the ministerial berth.

Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, is maintaining a stony silence - not unlike the time he shifted from the Maha Viaks Aghadi to the ruling alliance. He even skipped the Day One of the Assembly session yesterday - which is usually devoted to formalities including homage to MLAs who died.

He maintained silence even when Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis clarified the reason why some of their ministers were not given a chance this time. He did not attend the session today either and has been incommunicado. It is believed that he is still in his Nagpur residence.

A top NCP leader has told NDTV, "He had expressed a desire to go to Rajya Sabha a few months ago. His wishes will be honoured shortly. We are going to do the needful".

Mr Bhujbal took the opportunity to go public with his grievances, declaring that he would find out who had denied him the ministerial berth despite Mr Fadnavis being in favour of his induction into the Cabinet.

"Fadnavis wanted me in the cabinet. Bawankule (State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule) told me that till the end Fadnavis was trying to push for my name," he said.

"Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel had said that they will discuss with me about giving me a ministerial berth. But they did not sit down for a discussion. No one from Ajit Pawar or Praful Patel's office called me. I am not a toy in their hands," he told his supporters in Nashik.

"The Rajya Sabha seat came up. I said 'let me go', but I was not given ticket," he said, claiming that he was told at the time that he was needed in the state. Now he has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat again but he could not quit as an MLA since that would be unfair to those who voted for him.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad said not including Chhagan Bhujbal in the Maharashtra cabinet was a move to end his political career, but he is someone who would not give in easily.

"Looking at his age, temperament, his fight, he should have got justice. The Maratha-OBC divide (a reference to the Maratha quota protest and the counter-protest by the OBC) was engineered by the (Eknath Shinde-led) government that was in power then," the former minister said.

"Now, the same Bhujbal has been relegated to the rear seat. Decision has been taken to end the Bhujbal chapter, but he is not the one who will give in," Mr Awhad said on his former party colleague.