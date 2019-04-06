'Not Nauroz': Twitter Has A Problem With Priyanka Gandhi's New Year Wish

Priyanka Gandhi was trolled on Twitter over her her New Year wish

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's greetings for Kashmiri pandits on the occasion of their New Year turned fodder for her critics on Twitter who said she had got the name of the festival wrong. "Nauroz Mubarak to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers," the Congress leader tweeted. A number of Twitter users informed her that that festival is called Navreh and not Navroz, the Parsi New Year.

"Despite my mother's "don't forget to make the thali" messages, I had no time to make my thaali yesterday but came home after road show and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are mom's?" she also wrote, sharing a photo of a customary thali, filled with a roti, rice, some nuts and other food items besides a mirror and two coins.

"Happy "Navreh" to Kashmiri Pandits. Your message, your mom's thaali and your general knowledge, are as fake as you. Family problem, methinks," came a scathing comment from one user. "It is Navreh not Nauroz. Before copy pasting pls check," another user commented.

Another user advised Ms Gandhi to change whoever is taking care of her Twitter handle.

She also came under fire for her choice of coins in the thali. "Frazer and Haws silver coin? Wash, that's very elite," one user wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had joined the microblogging site this February, and had already gained thousands of followers within the first few minutes of joining.

