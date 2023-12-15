'Not My Money, But...': Congress MP's 1st Reaction On Rs 350 Crore Haul

The income tax searches on premises linked to the MPs family ended, on the 10th day, on Friday.

Breaking his silence after 10 days on the record Rs 350 crore in cash seized from premises linked to him, Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu on Friday said that his family handles the business and the money recovered is not his, but belongs to the companies which were raided. He also emphasised that the money is not linked in any way to the Congress or any other political party.

The Income Tax searches against a firm, Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, and associated entities owned by Mr Sahu's family began on December 6 and ended on Friday. Carried out in Odisha and Jharkhand, the searches yielded cash worth Rs 353.5 crore, marking the largest single seizure ever made by any investigative agency in India.

The record recovery, long search and videos of almirahs full of cash have been used by the BJP to slam the Congress and accuse it of corruption. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the party using a reference to the popular TV series 'Money Heist'.