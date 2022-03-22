Not Just Petrol And Diesel, These Have Also Become Costlier This Month

The price of Maggi noodles, a popular snack, has gone up.

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased on Tuesday, in the first such hike this year. The prices of these fuels have gone up by 80 paise each per litre.

On Tuesday, a litre of petrol was retailing at Rs 96.21 at the Rajdhani Service Station in Delhi, while diesel is being sold at Rs 87.47 per litre.

The increase comes in the month of March, the last month of the current financial year. Apart from fuel, prices of other commodities and products too have gone up.

Here's a look:

Packed milk now costlier: Cooperative milk federations Amul, Mother Dairy and Parag increased the prices of their products by Rs 2 per litre. A similar move was announced by Sanchi milk cooperative in Madhya Pradesh, but the hike was steeper - Rs 5 per litre.

LPG price goes up: New agency PTI reported that the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was on Tuesday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in line with a spike in international energy prices. The report further said that this is the first increase in LPG rates since early October. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

Prices of petrol and diesel now increased: The hike comes after a gap of 137 days. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) resort to price hike to offset the pressure from global crude oil prices.

CNG rates hiked: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG), used as fuel in cars and other vehicles was hiked as soon as assembly elections in five states were over. While the CNG rates went up by 50 paise in Delhi on March 8, neighbouring cities in National Capital Region (NCR) saw a hike of Rs 1 per kg.

A packet of Maggi noodles gets costlier: Nestle, the manufacturer of Maggi, announced increasing the price of its popular snack by Rs 2 earlier this month. A small packet of Maggi noodles is now retailing at Rs 14, instead of Rs 12. For bigger packs, customers will have to shell out Rs 3 more. Similarly, Nescafe Classic, Bru and Taj Mahal tea prices have also been increased.