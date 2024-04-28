"Not Joining Another Party": Congress Leader On Quitting Delhi Unit Post

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who stepped down from the post of the Delhi Congress chief earlier today, has clarified today that he is not joining any party. Mr Lovely said he has not resigned the primary membership of the Congress and only stepped down from the post as a mark of protest against the tie-up with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

"This pain is not just mine. It belongs to all leaders of the Congress. I shared it with Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter," Mr Lovely said at a press conference. "And those of you spreading rumours that i ave done this because i was upset over ticket distribution, you know i introduced the candidates three days ago at a press conference," he added.

In a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr Lovely had pointed to the jailing of several AAP ministers in connection to corruption cases. Still, the Congress formed an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's party for the Lok Sabha elections. Unable to protect the interests of the Delhi Congress workers, he was resigning from the post, he added.

Mr Lovely said since he announced his resignation, around 35 leaders have called or met him.

Thanking them, he said he has stepped down only from the post of the Delhi Congress chief and is still with the party. "Right now, I have no plan to join any other party," he added.