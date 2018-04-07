"Not Dying For Glory": Top Court Judge On Allocation Of Sensitive Cases On what basis are some sensitive cases assigned, asked Justice Chelameswar, one of the four Supreme Court judges who held an extraordinary press conference in January this year

Stressing that there should be transparency in the way cases are allocated, Justice J Chelameswar, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, has said there should be a basis on which sensitive cases are assigned.



There should be transparency, else it will lead to suspicion, said Justice Chelameswar, one of the four judges who held an



The judges went public against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dipak Misra after a case relating to the death of CBI judge BH Loya was assigned to a judge who is number 10 in the Supreme Court hierarchy.



Judge Loya, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2014 while attending a wedding in Nagpur, was handling a fake encounter case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused. Mr Shah was discharged by the judge who replaced judge Loya.



"The question is -- what is the basis on which some sensitive matters are allocated. I am not dying for any glory but are we following any system," asked Justice Chelameswar at a public event in Delhi.

"I can handle whatever case is given to me. I bother more about what I contribute," said Justice Chelameswar while answering questions at the event on the 'Role of Judiciary in a Democracy'.



Saying that he was "struggling" to know why his order on referring a medical scam case to a bench having the five senior most judges was overruled by the CJI, Justice Chelameswar said "I still believe I was acting within my powers".



Acknowledging that the CJI was the "master of the roster" and has the authority to assign cases, Justice Chelameswar said the power "should not be exercised because it exists".



Against the backdrop of a possible move by opposition parties to bring impeachment proceedings against the Chief Justice, Justice Chelameswar said impeachment was not the solution for every problem.



Set up a proper system so that suspicion and doubts won't arise, he said.



Asked if he feared Justice Gogoi, who is tipped to be the CJI after Justice Dipak Misra retires in October, won't be elevated, Justice Chelameswar said he hopes not.



If it happens it will prove whatever we said in the press conference, he added.



Justice Chelameswar, who retires in June this year, said he will not take any employment from government after his retirement.



