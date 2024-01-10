'Not At All Surprising': Sharad Pawar On Speaker's Verdict On Sena Split

Sharad Pawar said Thackeray Sena will have to approach the Supreme Court over the verdict (File)

Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar's verdict in the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case, which went in favour of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, was "not at all surprising", but should be challenged in the Supreme Court Team Thackeray, NCP founder Sharad Pawar said.

In a huge relief to Mr Shinde, the Speaker, pronouncing his verdict, held that the Shiv Sena faction led by Mr Shinde was the "real political party" when rival groups emerged in June 2022.

Uddhav Thackeray, who stepped down as Chief Minister in June 2022 following a split in the Sena, heads the other faction of the party.

Reacting to the much-awaited verdict, Sharad Pawar said that looking at the Speaker's ruling, Thackeray Sena will have to approach the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters, the former Union Minister and an ally of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, said the verdict was "not at all surprising."

It was the collective opinion of all (Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents) that the verdict would not be in favour of the Thackeray Sena, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Opposition MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar group).

"The people in the government, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had on several instances spoken on what sort of decision would be coming and it shows they had an inkling about the verdict (going in their favour) and that assurance used to get reflected in their statements," said Mr Pawar.

Thackeray will have to go to the Supreme Court as looking at the wording of the judgement, there is enough scope to believe his faction will get justice in the top court, the veteran politician said.

