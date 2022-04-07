Non-Local Driver Shot At In J&K In 5th Targeted Terror Attack In 4 Days

There has been a series of attacks on non-local workers in the last one month in J&K

A non-local labourer was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today. Sonu Sharma, a resident of Punjab's Pathankot who has been working as a driver in Jammu and Kashmir, was injured in the attack, the police said.

Mr Sharma has been admitted to a hospital.

Five non-local labourers have been targeted by terrorists in the Jammu and Kashmir in the last four days.

There has been a series of attacks on non-local workers in the last one month in the Union Territory.

On April 4, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Shopian district was also shot at.