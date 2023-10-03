Noida Police Arrests 4 For Celebrating Birthday, Bursting Crackers In Middle Of Road

The men, who are said to be in an inebriated condition, also burst firecrackers.

Police arrested four men on Monday, after a video of them celebrating a birthday party in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, surfaced on social media. The incident happened in Sector 1 of Noida near Birla Institute of Technology, on Sunday night.

The viral video showed several men gathered around a cot placed in the middle of the road, with multiple cakes on top. The men are seen creating a ruckus by obstructing the flow of traffic as several vehicles try to pass by them. The men, who are said to be in an inebriated condition, also burst firecrackers, as per the video.

Many passersby took photos and videos of the scene and shared them on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, a team from the Phase 1 police station reached the spot.

''In the said case, police station Phase-1 arrested 04 people and took preventive action,'' the Official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar wrote on X, along with a picture of the men's blurred faces.

Here's the post:

जांच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई के लिए थाना प्रभारी फेस-1 नोएडा (Mob-8851065367) को निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 1, 2023

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना फेस-1 पुलिस द्वारा 04 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई की गई। pic.twitter.com/3ITKea62Wg — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 2, 2023

Reacting to the quick response in the matter, one user said, ''Thank you for taking fast action.''

Another commented, ''Now that's a proper celebration. Thanks to @noidapolice.''

This incident is not an isolated one in Uttar Pradesh. In a similar incident in July this year, Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested four persons for partying with fireworks and cutting cakes on the elevated road in the sector-24 police area.

Last year in September, 21 people were arrested with eight luxury cars for celebrating a birthday party on an elevated road in Ghaziabad and creating a ruckus. As per the Indirpuram police, they were seen cutting a cake on the bonnet of the car while playing loud music and abusing other commuters who questioned them for obstructing the traffic movement.