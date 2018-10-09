No Urgent Hearing Of Review Plea On Sabarimala Verdict, Says Top Court

The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has traditionally barred all women of menstruating age.

There will be no urgent hearing of a plea seeking review of the judgment that allowed women of all ages into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, the Supreme Court said today.

The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society among others had approached the top court seeking the recall of the verdict which they claimed was "absolutely untenable and irrational".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has declined the plea. "It will be listed in due course," the bench said, adding that in any case, the review petition will be heard in chamber and not in open court.

The review petition can only be taken up after the Dussehra vacation, the bench added.

In a four-one majority verdict, the top court had revoked restrictions on women entering the temple following a 20-year legal battle, ruling that patriarchy cannot be allowed to trump faith.