No Tickets, No TTE: The Free Train Ride Connecting Punjab And Himachal

An Indian train, which offers a 13-kilometre ride without tickets, has been operational for 75 years. The Bhakra-Nangal train, connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, embarks on a picturesque route every day, crossing the Sutlej River, passing the Shivalik hills and chugging through three tunnels and six stations. The journey is celebrated for its natural beauty, and it remains a popular choice for both locals and tourists who wish to experience the breathtaking landscapes of the region.

With just three wooden coaches, the train evokes a sense of nostalgia, featuring seats dating back to the British era. Originally operated by steam engines, the train transitioned to diesel power in 1953, but its charm remains unchanged. It is managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board, not Indian Railways, and has become an emblem of the country's rich industrial history.

The story of the Bhakra-Nangal train is closely linked to the construction of the Bhakra-Nangal Dam in 1948. Initially used to transport workers and construction materials, the train operated after the completion of the dam, but with a new purpose - to serve as a transport option for locals and tourists. The service was continued to allow people to experience the route's beauty for free.

Today, around 800 people use the Bhakra-Nangal train daily. While it draws tourists eager to witness the region's scenic views, it is also an integral part of the local community, offering a simple and no-cost mode of transport for residents.

The Bhakra-Nangal train stands as living proof of India's historical heritage, turning back the clock and offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.