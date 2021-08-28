No System Outage In Linking Aadhaar With PAN, PF: Biometrics Authority

Over 51 lakh people have enrolled in last nine days since beginning of the upgrade process

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday said all its services are stable and functioning fine and there have been no outages in its Aadhaar, PAN and Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) linking facility, which is authentication based.

"The PAN/EPFO is an authentication-based facility," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added.

The UIDAI said media reports about system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN and EPFO are not accurate.

According to the statement by UIDAI, it was going through an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, and some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment and update centres, which too is working fine now.

The UIDAI said although the system has stabilised, monitoring is on to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to people.

Over 51 lakh people have been enrolled in the last nine days since the beginning of the upgrade process on August 20 this year at an average of 5.68 lakh enrolment per day. Authentication transactions have taken place as usual with an average of more than 5.3 crore authentications per day.