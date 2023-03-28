No Supreme Court Reprieve For UP Gangster, Order In Kidnapping Case Soon

The Supreme Court today rejected gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmed's request for protection during his UP police custody ahead of his hearing in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim will be produced in a Prayagraj court today in connection with the 2006 kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case.

A Supreme Court bench, however, allowed Atiq Ahmed to approach the Allahabad High court for protection after he claimed that his life is under threat in UP Police's custody.

"It is not a case where this court is going to interfere. Liberty granted to move appropriate application before the High Court. Whatever is the process prescribed under law will be followed," the Supreme Court bench said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Following a 24-hour journey from Gujarat, Atiq Ahmed and his brother were brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj amid heavy security on Monday.

Large crowds were seen outside the local court in Prayagraj where hearing of the Umesh Pal kidnapping case is scheduled. Atiq Ahmed was brought to the court amid heaby security. Visuals from outside the court show a long police cavalcade bringing the gangster-turned-politician in large vans as crowds gather on both sides of the road.

The hearing in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case is expected around 2 pm today.