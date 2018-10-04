'No Place Safer Than Jail': Chief Justice On Delhi Journalist's Bail Request

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was arrested in Delhi on September 20 by the Odisha police.

Journalist-political commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who was arrested last month over alleged derogatory remarks about the Konark temple and given interim relief by a Delhi court, will not get protection from arrest, the Supreme Court said today.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "You are inciting religious faith of the country. It isn't a case for bail."

When Mr Iyer-Mitra's lawyer told the top court that his client's life was under threat, the new Chief Justice said, "If your client is facing threats, there is no better place than jail."

The trigger for the criticism and Mr Iyer-Mitra's arrest was a video that he had posted on Twitter during a visit to the famous 13th century Sun temple in Konark. The journalist had allegedly made objectionable remarks about Lord Jagannath and the "vulgar sculptures" in the video.

The Odisha police, who had arrested him from Delhi's Nizamuddin area on September 20, told the court that Mr Mitra "made unpalatable and irresponsible remarks about Konark Sun Temple with an intention to outrage and to hurt religious feelings which may create communal friction."

The Delhi-based journalist got interim bail in the matter from a metropolitan court, which asked him to join an investigation by the Odisha police by September 28.

Mr Iyer-Mitra approached the top court for a regular bail as the lawyers of the Orissa High Court were on strike. The Supreme Court extended the interim relief till October 5.

If convicted, Mr Iyer-Mitra could get a maximum of three years in jail.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Assembly moved a privilege motion and constituted a committee to suggest action against the journalist. The members of all parties demanded stringent action against Mr Mitra.

Mr Iyer-Mitra has been asked to appear before the committee on October 11.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra said, "There are two video clips which show a non-Odia man standing in front of the Konark Temple and making offensive comments. He says the art and sculpture are contrary to the Hindu culture. His comments are unwarranted and condemnable."

The content of the video is enough evidence to prosecute him under the law, Mr Mishra said.