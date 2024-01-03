Will Fuel Prices Be Cut Soon? What Oil Minister Hardeep Puri Said

Union Minister Hardeep Puri today said that fuel prices will not be cut in the near future as there is high crude volatility. Dismissing media reports as 'speculative', Mr Puri today said that there's no proposal to cut fuel prices.

The BJP leader said that government's top priority is energy availability.

The minister said that the oil marketing companies incurred heavy losses when the prices of crude oil had skyrocketed.

Brent crude is currently available $75 per barrel, a steep drop in oil prices due to demand concerns.