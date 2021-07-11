No Power Cuts, 300 Free Units: Arvind Kejriwal's Uttarakhand Poll Promise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today gave a big boost to the Aam Admi Party's (AAP) poll campaign in Uttarakhand, announcing some major election promises and also lashing out against its bigger rivals like the BJP and the Congress. Among his party's offers to the state's people, the most important ones focused on electricity: no power cuts, 300 free units every month for each household, a waiver of earlier bills, and free supply to farmers.

The AAP National Coordinator cited his party's performance in Delhi to to tell voters of the hill state that they need to avoid the BJP and the Congress which are only after attaining power and not development.