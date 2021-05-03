No Oxygen Shortage, Centre Reiterates As Crisis Continues In Delhi Hospitals

The Centre has reiterated that the country has no shortage of oxygen as the crisis at the hospitals in Delhi continued for the 15th straight day. There are 1,500 state-owned oxygen plants in the in India now, said senior health ministry official Luv Agarwal.

Outlining the future plans of the government, he said nitrogen plants are being converted to oxygen plants. "Fourteen such industries have been identified from where we can produce oxygen. The nitrogen plants here will be converted to oxygen plants," he added.

During a ling drawn hearing in the Delhi High Court over the shortage -- which cost 38 lives since last week -- the Centre has been contending that it is the transportation which is proving a problem. It has also repeatedly slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for failing the make arrangements for tankers.

The High Court has refused to be convinced, pointing out where lives are at stake, governments need to take responsibility.

Today the health ministry said while oxygen is mostly being produced in the eastern India, it is need more in the western part of the country. Transportation by road can be very time consuming so the government is using the oxygen express and is also airlifting oxygen.

"Demands of all states are being fulfilled," the Joint Secretary said.

With transportation proving a problem, the government said it is planning to build temporary Covid Centres near such gas plants. In the coming days, 10,000 oxygen beds will come up near such plants.

For now, the government, he said, is converting nitrogen tankers so they can carry oxygen. New oxygen tankers are also being imported.