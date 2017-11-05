No One Can Dare To Hurt Cows In Uttar Pradesh, Says Yogi Adityanath

Highlights Grazing land for cattle identified in UP, says Yogi Adityanath Cruelty to cows will land the guilty behind bars, he said Authorities freeing encroached land for cows to graze, he said

Any person who indulges in cruelty to cows will find himself behind bars, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today."If any person indulges in cruelty to cows (leave aside talking of killing of cows), he will find himself behind bars," Mr Adityanath said while addressing an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Gauraksha Vibhag.He also asserted that cow meat is not exported from the state. "It is absolutely wrong and incorrect to say that the largest volume of cow meat is exported from Uttar Pradesh. Not an iota of cow meat can be exported from UP. No one can have the audacity of doing so, as it is banned in UP," he said.Yogi Adityanath added that his government was the first government in the state to put a ban on on illegal abattoirs.He also added that grazing land for cattle has been identified in UP and authorities have been asked to free encroached grazing land for the purpose.