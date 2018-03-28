No One Can Be Denied Healthcare If They Don't Have Aadhaar: UIDAI Chief Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Talking to NDTV, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, UIDAI chief and Goods and services tax network (GSTN) chairman, said that National Informatics Centre is confident of a glitch-free roll out of the e-way bill on April 1. "We have done our preparation right and we are confident that we will be able to sail through," Mr Pandey said.
Talking about the safety of Aadhaar data, Mr Pandey said, "Aadhaar Act, our technology and our practices protect Aadhaar data". He also said that he has given all facts and figures in the his presentation to the court on Tuesday and mentioned that as far as Aadhaar data is concerned, it is governed by a very strong law, the Aadhaar Act and the regulations framed there under. "We have ensured that there has been no breach of Aadhar data in the last seven years. We are also constantly reviewing all emerging threats and taking timely counter measures so that Aadhaar data remains safe in the future too," he said.
To the reports of Aadhaar being demanded to avail healthcare facilities, Mr Pandey replied that no one can be denied healthcare services if they do not have Aadhaar. The only requirement is the person should be willing to apply for Aadhaar. "If you have not applied then you have to give a declaration saying you will apply for Aadhaar," he said.
The deadline to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes, PAN has been extended from March 31 to June 30.