No Misuse Of Raj Bhavan In Hemant Soren's Arrest: Jharkhand Governor

CP Radhakrishnan said the Raj Bhavan did not ask Hemant Soren to resign (File)

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan denied allegations that the Raj Bhavan was involved in former Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Mr Soren was arrested on January 31 after a seven-hour questioning by the ED. He resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Mr Radhakrishnan said, "There is no question of misuse of Raj Bhavan. Every democratic norm has been strictly followed by us."

The Governor claimed that the Raj Bhavan did not ask Hemant Soren to resign as Chief Minister but it was the CMO that said he is going to resign.

While taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren on February 5, Hemant Soren alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" by the Centre.

On the delay in inviting Champai Soren to form the government, the Governor said, "The delay was on account of legal advice in an extraordinary situation… We called them after 26 hours."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)