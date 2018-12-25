No Mention Of Rajiv Gandhi In 1984 Riots Resolution, Says Delhi Assembly

The proceedings of Delhi Assembly on December 21 do not mention the name of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the resolution passed on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, according to the details released on Monday.

A three-page "brief summary of House proceedings" issued by the Assembly Secretariat, says that the resolution had sought to term the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as "genocide" and it does not mention of Gandhi's name.

On Sunday, the Youth Congress members protested outside the office of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP), demanding apologises for allegedly passing the resolution demanding revocation of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna.

Congress' Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken has accused the AAP of being "hand in glove" with the BJP saying the party should also call the 2002 Gujarat riots a "genocide".

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the Delhi government and the AAP have been maintaining that the resolution did not demand revoking of Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna.

The Delhi Assembly had on Friday adopted by voice vote the resolution which called for speedy trial of cases and termed anti-Sikh riots as genocide. AAP leader Jarnail Singh, while moving the resolution, had said the Bharat Ratna to Gandhi should be withdrawn for "justifying anti-Sikh riots". Mr Singh had later said that the resolution was adopted.

Amid the row, Mr Goel clarified that Singh's proposed amendment for taking back the "Bharat Ratna" from Rajiv Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the "original resolution" was not adopted as he did not inform the House beforehand.