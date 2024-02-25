No 'Mann Ki Baat' For 3 Months Due To Lok Sabha Elections, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said Mann Ki Baat will resume after the elections with its 111th episode. (File)

'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not be aired for the next three months in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during the 110th episode of the radio programme on Sunday. "Maintaining political decorum, 'Mann Ki Baat' will not be telecast for the next three months during the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

He also urged the first-timer voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

An announcement on the national elections is expected next month.

The Prime Minister said 'Mann Ki Baat' will resume after the elections with its 111th episode, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number.

"Mann Ki Baat may stop for three months, but the achievements of the country will not stop for a while. Therefore, keep posting the achievements of the society and the country on social media with the hashtag 'Mann Ki Baat'," added PM Modi.

He also appealed to his listeners to share YouTube shorts of his Mann Ki Baat episodes.