No Major Airspace Violation By China In Recent times: Air Force Chief

The Air Force chief also said that India will have its first Rafale jet by 2019.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday said that there has been no major violation of airspace by China along the Line of Actual Control in recent times.

"We have confidence building measures (CBM) on both sides. Our fighter aircraft don't come less than 10 or 12 kilometres from the perceived Line of Actual Control. The CBMs are being maintained and both sides did not violate each other's airspace," Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said.

"On both sides, even during the Doklam crisis and subsequent huge exercise Gagan Shakti there was no violation of peacetime profile. Earlier I told the Chinese counterpart that we should meet more on the ground rather than in air," he added.

He, however, admitted that there might have been a few violations due to navigational problems.

The Air Force chief later shared that India will have its first Rafale jet by 2019.

"Process on induction of 231 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is in the pipeline. We are supposed to induct a number of fighters. We have floated a Request for Information (RFI) for 114 fighter aircraft, a total of 12 squadrons and 231 aircraft. This will be the largest induction of indigenous aircraft ever in the country. Rafale induction is on schedule. We should own the first aircraft in 2019," he said.