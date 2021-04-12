No Leak, It's All Good: Prashant Kishor Defends Clubhouse Chat

Prashant Kishor said it is a part of his "job to not underestimate the competition"

The BJP is a formidable political force in Bengal and cannot be underestimated, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said today, asserting, however, that Mamata Banerjee remained the most powerful leader in the state.

"Make no mistake. The BJP is a formidable political force in Bengal and there are no two ways about it. But after factoring in everything, the BJP will not cross 100 and the Trinamool is going to win... and they are winning big," Prashant Kishor told NDTV after his comments on a Clubhouse chat with journalist describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a popular leader in Bengal and listing factors favouring the BJP in the state polls caused a sensation on the weekend.

"I agree that it is a very close fight in the first four rounds, but it means that the BJP, even in its strongholds, is in a tight race with the Trinamool," said Mr Kishor, Mamata Banerjee's strategist in this election.

On Saturday, several BJP leaders shared links to Mr Kishor's Clubhouse chat saying he had all but conceded the election and had virtually declared a BJP victory.

"Part of my job as a strategist is to not underestimate the competition," said the poll strategist.

He said even the poll schedule prepared by the Election Commission was apparently designed to favour one side.

"The Trinamool's strongholds are voting in the later rounds and the BJP strongholds voted in the first few phases. This sort of scheduling helps create a so-called BJP wave along with their propaganda machinery and infinite resources. It gives them a psychological advantage. The schedule should have been fair and transparent. I have never seen this sort of schedule till now. The same district is voting in three phases," Mr Kishor said.