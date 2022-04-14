No Hate Speech At Delhi Meet, Say Police, Questions Plea In Supreme Court

Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that no hate speech was given against any community.

The speakers at the "Dharm Sansad" or religious assembly in Delhi on December 19 made no hate speech against the Muslim community, the Delhi Police has said.

"In-depth investigation of the video and other material found that no hate speech was given against any community. Therefore, after investigation and evaluation of the purported video clip, it was concluded that the alleged speech contained no hate speech against a particular community," the Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court.

Based on the investigations, all the complaints filed regarding the event are closed, it further said.

In its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police also questioned the petitioners for moving the top court without first approaching the police.

On January 12, the Uttarakhand government, Central government and Delhi Police had been ordered by the Supreme Court to reply to a petition on the "Dharma Sansad" hate speech case

The court was hearing a petition by former judge of Patna High Court Justice Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali

The plea stated that between December 17 and 19, 2021, at two separate events organised in Delhi (by the Hindu Yuva Vahini) and Haridwar (by Yati Narsinghanand), hate speeches were made, consisting of open calls for genocide of Muslims in order to achieve ethnic cleansing.

The plea stated that "no action whatsoever has been taken by the Delhi Police in relation with the event held in Delhi despite the fact that open calls for genocide, that are available on the internet, were made therein."

Yesterday the Supreme Court directed the Uttarakhand government to file a status report by April 22 on action taken with regard to Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech.