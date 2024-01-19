No Flights At Delhi Airport Between 10:20 am To 12:45 pm Till Republic Day

No flights will be allowed to land at, or take-off, from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm till Republic Day, or January 26, the government said in a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued Friday morning. The partial shutdown of ops at one of the busiest airports in the world is an annual feature as the capital is put under a security blanket before the Republic Day celebrations.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day next week with France President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest; this will be the 6th time a French leader will be the guest of honour at an R-Day parade.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

The Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic day. As part of the Republic day preparedness, Delhi East District Police conducted a mock drill at Akshardham Temple, simulating a terrorist attack scenario.

The exercise, designed to evaluate the force's readiness in respond to diverse crisis situations, aimed to enhance overall security preparedness for the upcoming national event.

A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024. With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets.