No Doctor, Bihar Woman, 28, Dies During Birth Control Surgery By Compounder

The woman's relatives said they brought her to Anisha healthcare centre for a birth control surgery

A 28-year-old woman has died in Bihar's Samastipur, allegedly after a junior staff at a private healthcare centre performed a sterilisation surgery on her in the doctor's absence. Police have said they are investigating the matter.

The incident has been reported in Musrigharari, a small town in Samastipur district, about 80 km from state capital Patna. Relatives of Babita Devi have said that they brought her to Anisha healthcare centre for a sterilisation surgery. The small healthcare centre is on the first floor of a two-storey building.

The relatives of the woman have said that the staff at the centre had told them that no doctor was available. Then, the compounder proceeded to conduct the surgery.

"We brought her here around 9 am. They administered her saline water. Around 11 am, they started the procedure. About an hour later, they put her into an ambulance and rushed her to a hospital in Mohanpur (about 10 km away)," the woman's uncle said.

He added that the family members were not told anything about her condition, but when they touched her to check, the body was cold. "She died right here. But they did not tell us and rushed to Mohanpur," he said.

Once Babita Devi's death was confirmed, her relatives brought the body back to Anisha health care centre and held a protest. Heart-rending visuals showed an elderly relative calling out to the dead woman. The family alleged that no health care centre in Musrigharari town has a doctor and junior staff -- known as compounders -- were performing all medical procedures and risking patients' lives.

The staff of Anisha health care centre is on the run. The woman's relatives have demanded a police case against each of them. Local police station in-charge Faizul Ansari said they are investigating the matter and action will be taken against those responsible.