"No Discrepancy": Poll Commission Brushes Off Congress Allegation On Maharashtra Election

The Election Commission has brushed off Congress allegations in two key areas on which the party had sought a reply, insisting there is no discrepancy in the voter turnout figures or deletion from voter lists.

On October 19, Maharashtra's Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had met the Commission on multiple issues.

The Congress - an ally in the Opposition alliance -- had complained about the inexplicable increase in voter turnout between the numbers of 5 pm and the final figures from the commission.

The Commission denied any discrepancy, and asserted that considering the 5 pm turnout as final is merely a misconception.

While the voting officially ends at 5 pm in most places, those already at the polling booth are allowed to cast their votes however long it takes.

But Odisha's Biju Janata Dal, which has also raised questions about the same issue yesterday, pointed out that prior to 2014, this discrepancy was minor, mostly around 2 per cent.

In the Lok Sabha and assembly elections held earlier this year, the discrepancy was much higher in most places. In the Chief Minister's constituency, it was over 30 per cent, the BJD had pointed out.

Regarding the Congress allegations of arbitrary deletion from voters' list, then Commission said a total of 8,00,391 voters' names were deleted this time. The figures indicate an average of 2,779 names per constituency.

The Commission said the Congress complaint of addition of 50,000 voters in 50 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra was "misleading" and "factually Incorrect".

In only five constituencies, the total addition were over 50,000 electors, the Commission said.

The poll body said it is committed to a respectful, collaborative relation with all political parties, so critical for healthy democracy. IT said it welcomes suggestions for any improvement in the Electoral process.

