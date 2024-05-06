'No Didigiri': Bengal Governor's Message For Mamata Banerjee

"Mamata Banerjee's politics is dirty," Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose issued a warning of sorts today for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had cited the sexual harassment allegations against him to hit out at him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I will never accept this 'Didigiri' on the distinguished office of the Governor," Mr CV Ananda Bose said. "I have said a lot of good words about the individual Mamata Banerjee, I stick to that. Mamata Banerjee's politics is dirty. I pray to God to save her but that is a difficult responsibility, even for God," he added.

Mamata Banerjee, who was at the receiving end during the sexual harassment allegations against her party leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali, cited the incident to take on the Governor and PM Modi.

She said while PM Modi had a lot to say about Sandeshkhali, he has been silent over the sexual harassment allegations against the Governor, even though he was in the state when the matter made headlines. The Prime Minister had stayed at the Raj Bhavan on the day the Governor's office issued a statement on the matter.

The Trinamool Congress chief also questioned how Mr Bose - who made a series of statements against the state government over Sandeshkhali -- could talk about the dignity of women when he has been accused of doing the same thing at his official residence.

Last Thursday, a woman claiming to be a temporary staff member attached to the Peace Room in the Raj Bhavan, had approached the police post inside the Governor's House and accused Mr Bose of molesting her. Mr Bose's office later issued a statement denying the allegations.

"I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God Bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal," the statement read.