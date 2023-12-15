'No Development Done In Rajasthan For Five Years': BJP's Diya Kumari Attacks Congress

Diya Kumari said people of Rajasthan have expressed their trust in BJP (File)

Soon after taking charge as the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister, BJP MP Diya Kumari said that the people of the state have expressed faith in the party so the responsibilities increase and the government will try to shoulder the responsibilities well.

"People of Rajasthan have expressed their trust in BJP, in PM Modi so our responsibility increases too and we will try to shoulder it well," Ms Kumari said while speaking to the reporters.

Attacking the previous Congress government, Diya Kumari said, "No development has been done in Rajasthan for five years, no work was done here. Crimes against women increased, law and order collapsed, state's financial condition was poor - everyone knows the condition of Rajasthan".

"All of us will work together as our Chief Minister will guide us...It will be our priority to effectively implement the Central Government's schemes in the state," she added.

Earlier today, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Diya Kumari assumed her office and greeted Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Meanwhile, before assuming her office, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister held prayers in the office.

Earlier today, BJP MLA from Sanganer, Bhajanlal Sharma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan at a swearing-in ceremony in Jaipur.

The oath of office was administered by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP National President JP Nadda, attended the occasion.

Diya Kumari who is part of the erstwhile Royal Family of Jaipur, won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency in Jaipur against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71,368 votes.

In Rajasthan, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)