'No Dearth Of Fund For Sanskrit': Yogi Adityanath

The government has set up 'Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad' for publicising the language and the budget of the 'Sanskrit Sansthanam' has also been doubled, Mr Adityanath said.

Lucknow: It is the responsibility of the government to publicise Sanskrit and there will be no dearth of funds for this work, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth today said.



The government has set up 'Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad' for publicising the language and the budget of the 'Sanskrit Sansthanam' has also been doubled, Mr Adityanath said at a felicitation function of Sanskrit Sansthanam.



"The scholars of the language of Sanskrit could work for protecting it but as far as encouraging and publicising it is concerned, it is the responsibility of the state government and there will be no dearth of funds for it," Mr Adityanath said.



"Sanskrit is the mother of several languages and it cannot be compared with any other language...it is the base of our culture government will do whatever is possible for encouraging it," he said.



Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ram Naik said the importance of Indian culture can be understood only through Sanskrit.



Sanskrit can be a strong medium for publicising Indian culture, it also has a very rich literature," he said.





