No Dalit In Miss India, Says Rahul Gandhi. Kiren Rijiju Blames 'Bal Budhi'

Kiren Rijiju called Rahul Gandhi's comments on Dalit and tribal issues "juvenile"

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has shredded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments that there are no "Dalit and adivasi" in the list of the beauty pageant Miss India as something that can only come from a "bal buddhi (juvenile)".

At the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to demand a caste census, Mr Gandhi on Saturday had said India can't function well without the participation of the "90 per cent" population.

"I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, adivasi (tribal) or OBC (Other Backward Classes) women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent," Mr Gandhi told reporters in Prayagraj.

"We want to know how many in institutions, corporates, Bollywood, Miss India are from the 90 per cent. I am only saying that 90 per cent did not have bhagidari and this should be checked," the Congress MP said.

Mr Rijiju, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs and MP from Arunachal Pradesh, responding to Mr Gandhi's comment, suggested the Congress leader should do a fact-check - President Droupadi Murmu is the country's first President who is a tribal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs to OBC, and there is a record number of cabinet ministers who are from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

"Now, He wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only issue of 'Bal Budhi', but people who cheer him are equally responsible too!" Mr Rijiju posted. "Childish wit may be good for entertainment but don't make fun of backward communities in your divisive tactics," he said in Hindi.

Now, He wants reservations in Miss India competitions, Films, sports! It is not only issue of "Bal Budhi", but people who cheer him are - equally responsible too!

बाल बुद्धि मनोरंजन के लिए अच्छी हो सकती है पर अपनी विभाजनकारी चालों में, हमारे पिछड़े समुदायों का मजाक न उड़ाएं। pic.twitter.com/9Vm7ITwMJX — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2024

"Rahul Gandhi ji, governments don't select Miss India, governments don't select athletes for Olympics, and governments do not choose actors for films... Rahul Gandhi ji made it clear that Supreme Court won't be allowed to alter reservations in IAS, IPS, IFS, all top services recruitment. But he can't see 1st tribal President, OBC PM, record numbers of SC/ST cabinet ministers" Mr Rijiju said.

In his interaction with reporters yesterday, Mr Gandhi had warned the BJP may say he was trying to divide the country with his demand of a caste census.

Home Minister Amit Shah has said the decadal census exercise would be carried out at an appropriate time and an announcement would be made whenever it is decided.