No Court Relief For Ex-Wrestling Chief Brij Bhushan In Sex Harassment Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to provide any relief to former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The court has asked Singh's lawyer to submit a short note with all his contentions for quashing the case against him.

Singh's petition seeks to contest the continuation of these proceedings against him. He faces charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women.

Brij Bhushan has challenges the FIR, the chargesheet, and the trial court's order related to the framing of charges in the case. His petition seeks to contest the legal proceedings against him in connection with the complaints filed by several women wrestlers.