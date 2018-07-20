No-Confidence Motion: Top 5 Points PM Modi Made In Lok Sabha

PM Narendra Modi targetted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the opposition and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, while responding to the debate on the non-confidence motion against the government. He also took on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her remark on the oppositions numerical strength during the voting. Providing a point-by-point rebuttal to the oppositions allegations, he said midway in his speech, -Dont worry, Im not going to leave anybody out will respect everybody.- He highlighted the achievements of his government, alleging that the opposition had only one agenda -Remove Modi-.