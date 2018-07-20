No-Confidence Motion: Top 5 Points PM Modi Made In Lok Sabha

PM Narendra Modi targetted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the opposition and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, while responding to the debate on the non-confidence motion against the government. He also took on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her remark on the oppositions numerical strength during the voting. Providing a point-by-point rebuttal to the oppositions allegations, he said midway in his speech, -Dont worry, Im not going to leave anybody out will respect everybody.- He highlighted the achievements of his government, alleging that the opposition had only one agenda -Remove Modi-.
Here are the top five points from his speech:
You called the surgical strike a 'Jumla Strike'. You can abuse me as much as you want. Stop insulting the Jawans of India. I will not tolerate this insult to our armed forces. My appeal to the Congress is - please do not bring politics in national security
"They raised Rafale issue and I was surprised how the truth was twisted... Due to one careless allegation in the House on Rafale, both nations had to release statements."
One of the leaders spoke about Doklam. The same leader, who believed the Chinese Ambassador over our forces. What have we come to? Everything does not merit a childish conduct.
A member claimed I can't look him into the eye. Who am I to look him in the eye? A poor mother's son. We are kaamvaar (workers), how can we look into the eye of a naamdaar (the entitled).
Congress has no faith in the ECI, Judiciary, in the RBI, in the International Agencies. They have confidence in nothing.