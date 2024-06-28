'No Concern': Rajya Sabha Continues After MP Faints, Opposition Stages Walk Out

Phulo Devi Netam is a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress from Chhattisgarh

Objecting to the Rajya Sabha continuing its proceedings after a member fainted in the House and was taken to the hospital, the Opposition MPs on Friday accused the government of showing a total lack of concern towards the member. The Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair refused to adjourn the House even as MP Phulo Devi Netam fainted and was taken to the hospital.

#WATCH | Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam being taken away in an ambulance from Parliament after she felt dizzy and fell. She was protesting in the Well of of the House over NEET issue when the incident happened. She is being taken to RML hospital. pic.twitter.com/ljyXgCfuMA — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

This came as the entire opposition staged a protest in the Upper House demanding a debate on the NEET issue.

Phulo Devi Netam, a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress from Chhattisgarh, fainted while the opposition leaders were protesting demanding an immediate discussion on the NEET issue.

According to the Rajya Sabha MPs, Phulo Devi Netam's blood pressure had shot up to 214/140, which the doctor said was "stroke level". She was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and admitted in the ICU.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said that continuing the House in such a situation was against humanity.

"A member of the Parliament fainted, the Parliament doctor saw her blood pressure was at stroke level. Some MPs are going to the hospital to take care of her, but the House will go on proceeding... There is no value in the life of a person, a member of the Parliament, a woman," Renuka Chowdhury said.

"Are they disposable commodities? They can run the House as and when they like. Is this democracy? Humanity and social decency says if a member has fainted, the MPs should accompany them. The House can run after that," she added.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said they were forced to walkout.

"We gave notices under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET issue... But they didn't allow it. Opposition parties were raising slogans which is nothing abnormal. Ruling party did not yield to that. Phulo Devi suddenly fainted, even after that they are continuing the debate," Tiruchi Siva said.

"In over two decades in the Parliament, I have never come across anything like this. Chair used to listen to the opposition parties. Both sides should be treated equally, there should be a balance. Now everything is tilted to one side. Even after such an incident, the House continues. What are they going to achieve?" he asked.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose said there was total lack of concern from the government when the MP fainted.

"Her blood pressure was at the level of getting a stroke. If someone is in such bad condition, some mercy should be shown. They are not showing any mercy, they are continuing to run the House, so we walked out in protest because she became unconscious, fell on the floor and there has been such lack of concern from the government, it is inhuman," she said.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi said that she accompanied Phulo Devi Netam in the ambulance, adding she has been admitted to the ICU and is recovering.

"She was given medicine. She is now in the ICU and recovering. She will be under observation for some time," Mahua Majhi said.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also joined the INDIA bloc parties in the protest demanding discussion on the NEET exam, as well as the walkout.

"We wanted a debate on NEET. When it was not done, we went to the House, protested, that was not allowed. Thereafter an honourable member fainted while she was in the Well. She has been shifted to the RML. We urged the House to be adjourned but that was not done, so we all opposition parties walked out in protest," said BJD leader Sasmit Patra.

