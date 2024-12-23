'No Comment': India On Bangladesh Seeking Sheikh Hasina's Extradition

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in India after she was ousted

India said it has received a note verbale from Bangladesh in connection with an extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of India's neighbouring country where a caretaker government is in charge, sources said.

"We confirm that we have received a note verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter," a source said.

A note verbale is an unsigned diplomatic message in third person.

Earlier, today, Bangladesh's de facto Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain said Dhaka wants Ms Hasina back to face trial. "We have sent a note verbale to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process," Mr Hossain told reporters in Dhaka.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has not commented on the matter.

Ms Hasina, 77, left her country on August 5 following massive protests that toppled her 16-year regime.

The Bangladesh-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Ms Hasina, former ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".