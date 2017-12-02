No Changes In Cattle Trade Ban Order

The government has made no change in its May 26 order banning sale of cattle for slaughter though it is said to be considering its withdrawal.The Union Environment Ministry on Saturday withdrew rules made in May this year relating to the regulation of fish market and aquarium in a bid to ensure aquatic creatures are kept in hygienic conditions.Under the rules all shops selling fish for aquariums anywhere in the country had to get registered and follow certain norms to keep fish healthy.Following representations, the government made amendments to withdraw the May order.It was earlier inadvertently reported that the order withdrew the ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering.Saturday's order made no change in the controversial order.A ministry official said the process of proposed withdrawal of the order relating to cattle sale will take some time.