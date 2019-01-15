No BJP Rath Yatra In Bengal For Now; Top Court Allows Meetings, Rallies

The Bengal government had said in court that the "Rath Yatra" goes through communally sensitive areas.

The Supreme Court today refused to grant the BJP permission to hold a "Rath Yatra" in West Bengal and said the apprehensions raised by the state government "cannot be said to be unfounded".

The BJP has to address apprehensions raised by the state and submit a fresh proposal for the yatra, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The top court, however, said the Bengal unit of the BJP can hold rallies and meetings in the state.

The Bengal government had said in court that the "Rath Yatra" goes through communally sensitive areas and will create law and order problems. The state government had also cited intelligence reports to say the rallies will polarise communally.

To which the BJP had argued that "It is our right to hold rallies and yatra in a democracy and state can't stop our constitutional rights".

The top court has asked the Bengal government to consider the revised schedule of the BJP for ''Rath Yatra'' keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression under the Constitution.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by the Bengal unit of the BJP that had challenged the December 21 order of the division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which had set aside the order of a single-judge bench allowing the procession.

The BJP had planned to launch the "rath yatra" from three districts of the state. The rallies, according to the original schedule, were supposed to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on December 7, Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas on December 9, and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.