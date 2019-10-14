'Won't Give Benefits': Nitish Kumar's Warning To Farmers Burning Stubble

Nitish Kumar said the government is providing all help to the farmers in Bihar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed concern over the rising instances of farmers in Bihar setting agricultural residue on fire and warned that the cultivators burning stubble in fields will be deprived of government benefits.

Underscoring the adverse impact of stubble burning on the environment, he instructed agriculture department officials to launch a campaign to end the practice.

"Farmers burning stubble in their fields will be deprived of facilities being given by the state government," Nitish Kumar said while inuagurating a conference on "Crop Residue Management" in Patna.

Nitish Kumar said the government is providing all help to the farmers in the state. "Power is supplied to them at a rate of 75 paise per unit. In addition, the state is giving Rs 60 as subsidy on every litre of diesel," he said.

"Farmers need to be convinced that stubble burning not only has an adverse impact on productivity but also affects the environment. Farmers need to be convinced that the proper use of stubble will help increase their income too," he added.

