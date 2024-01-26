Nitish Kumar's Stunning U-Turn LIVE Updates: JDU Chief At Governor's House Amid Turmoil

New Delhi:
Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for a seventh time tomorrow with support from the BJP, his on-again-off-again ally, sources told NDTV, as the churn in the state's political landscape spins to a conclusion.
The BJP will get two Deputy Chief Minister berths for backing Mr Kumar - the same deal it got after the 2020 election.
Here are the LIVE Updates on the big story:
Bihar BJP's State Executive Meeting On January 27, January 28 Amid Nitish Kumar's Flip-Flop
The state executive meeting of Bihar BJP will be held tomorrow and the day after, sources said. The party's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde will go to Patna tomorrow, they added.
"Hope Nitish Kumar Won't Go To NDA": Akhilesh Yadav
Nitish Kumar will strengthen the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said. "We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA bloc," Mr Yadav said when asked if Nitish Kumar will join the NDA, reported news agency ANI.
Resolve The Confusion: Lalu Yadav Party MP Manoj Jha Requests Nitish Kumar
Amid uncertainty in political corridors of Bihar over possible alliance of JD(U) and BJP as speculations are on the rise that Nitish Kumar could cross over to NDA again, RJD MP Manoj Jha has 'requested' him to clear the confusion about his stand.
"INDIA Bloc Is Safe": Nitish Kumar's Party Leader Amid 'Crossover' Reports
Amid the political turmoil in Bihar after RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Thursday clarified that all was fine with the INDIA bloc.
Inside Story Of Nitish Kumar's Stunning U-Turn-Again - Just Before Polls
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of coralling all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.
Nitish Kumar News, BJP, INDIA Alliance: NDTV Explains: Rohini Acharya Tweet, JDU Boss' Shock Move
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar set the cat among the pigeons Thursday - first snubbing an invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', and then leaving the Congress-led INDIA bloc on edge by reaching out to the BJP.
What Chirag Paswan Is Saying, Doing Amid Talks Of Nitish Kumar-BJP Reuniting
Amid uncertainty in Bihar, former LJP president Chirag Paswan today disclosed that he was "in constant touch with the top BJP leadership" but termed as "hypothetical" the question whether Nitish Kumar would be acceptable to him as NDA partner.
Tejashwi Yadav Skips Governor's Function Attended By Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna to attend Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's 'At Home' reception event in Patna.
Tejashwi Yadav In Huddle With Close Aides In Patna Amid Turmoil
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has called a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna. The meeting is currently underway.
Nitish Kumar May Take Oath As Chief Minister With BJP Support On Sunday: Sources
