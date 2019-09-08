Nitish Kumar's Party Leader's Son Shot Dead In Bihar: Police

Police said a case has been lodged and a probe was underway (Representational)

A Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader's son was shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said on Sunday.

The body of Saurabh Kumar, Vinod Mukhiya's son, was found near the Buddha Dental College on Sunday morning.

District police official Jitendra Kumar said a case has been lodged and a probe was underway.

Vinod Mukhiya was elected unopposed as the party's President of Rahui block in Nalanda district.

