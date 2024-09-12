Nitish Kumar Party Leader Arrested For His Involvement In Liquor Party, Expelled

Cops seized 292 litres of foreign liquor and 14 mobile phones during the raid (Representational)

At least 14 people, including Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader, Sitaram Prasad were arrested by the Bihar Police for allegedly being involved in a liquor and gambling party in Nalanda district.

Bihar Police, station in-charge, Samrat Deepak said the arrests were made on Wednesday night based on the information they received about the business of gambling and illegal liquor had been flourishing in the Amber area.

During the raids conducted by the police, 292 litres of foreign liquor, 10 decks of cards, nine motorcycles, and 14 mobile phones were seized.

The JDU responded to the incident and expelled Mr Prasad, who was the party's Asthawan Block President, from the party, removing him from all positions.

"According to information, JDU leader Sitaram Prasad is found involved in a liquor case. This incident has hurt the party's image. So, Asthawan block president Sitaram Prasad is being removed from all posts and expelled from the party," the party said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the episode has also created uproar in the political circles.

Bihar Minister and JDU's Nalanda District-in-charge, Vijay Chaudhary said that the arrests show the credibility of the Bihar government and that whoever is involved in illegal activities, even from its own party has to face the law.

On the other hand, RJD MLA from Islampur, Rakesh Roshan criticised the state government, alleging that under government protection, a 'liquor mafia' is being created.

