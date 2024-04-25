Nitish Kumar Party Leader Shot Dead In Patna By 4 Men On Bikes

Saurabh Kumar was shot twice in his head by unidentified men on bikes. (File)

A youth leader from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) was shot dead late last night when he was returning from a wedding function in Patna, said police.

Another person accompanying him, Munmum Kumar, was injured in the firing in Parsa Bazar village, said R Singh, police station in-charge, Punpun.

Saurabh was shot twice in his head by unidentified four men on bikes while his companion Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. They were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors while Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.

A Patna Police team reached the spot later at night and began an investigation. Angry locals had even blocked a road in protest over the murder.

