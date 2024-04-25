Nitish Kumar Party Leader Shot Dead In Patna By 4 Men On Bikes

JDU's Saurabh Kumar was shot twice in his head by four men on bikes while his companion Munmun was hit thrice.

Saurabh Kumar was shot twice in his head by unidentified men on bikes. (File)

Patna:

A youth leader from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) was shot dead late last night when he was returning from a wedding function in Patna, said police.

Another person accompanying him, Munmum Kumar, was injured in the firing in Parsa Bazar village, said R Singh, police station in-charge, Punpun.

Saurabh was shot twice in his head by unidentified four men on bikes while his companion Munmun Kumar was hit thrice. They were rushed to a hospital where Saurabh was declared brought dead by the doctors while Munmun was admitted in a serious condition.

A Patna Police team reached the spot later at night and began an investigation. Angry locals had even blocked a road in protest over the murder.

Further details are awaited.

