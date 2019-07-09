Nitish Kumar Opposes Centre's Pitch For Public-Private Tie-Up In Railways

Nitish Kumar said the Railways has been a unifying force in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a BJP ally, has opposed the central government's proposal to bring public-private partnerships in the Railways to enhance infrastructure and connectivity.

Mr Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said that he is opposed to the move in principle as the Railways has been a unifying force in the country and the decision would not be good for the organisation.

"Anyone can see the record to find out which is the one big unifying force which has kept the country united and the answer will always be Railways. Today a north Indian or people from the North-eastern states can go to the south, and how is it possible? It is because of the Railways, which is the lifeline," he said.

Indian Railways, the largest rail network in the world, has been owned by the government since its inception by the British in 1853.

Over the last years, following huge losses, the government has initiated several efforts to reverse the tide.

Last year, railways minister Piyush Goyal, who is handling the portfolio in the second term of the Narendra Modi government, said his focus was to increase the capacity of railways though enhanced signalling and adding more lines, along with cost-cutting in the loss-making passenger sector.

The railways' revenue comes from the freight section, but much of it is lost in subsidies in the passenger sector.

In the run-up to the budget, the opposition alleged that the government big initiative for privatisation will begin with the railways.

Mr Kumar's party JDU and the BJP contested the recent Lok Sabha elections in partnership and won 39 out of Bihar's 40 seats. Rifts between the two parties, however, surfaced shortly over the number of cabinet berths offered to JDU. While other BJP allies joined the central government, none of Mr Kumar's party's lawmakers became ministers.

The JDU had also opposed the BJP government over the triple talaq bill.

