Nitish Kumar Offers To Build Guest House For Sikkim's Bodh Gaya Pilgrims

Thousands of people from Sikkim come to Bodhgaya for an annual spiritual sojourn during December and January.

All India | | Updated: November 13, 2018 18:20 IST
Nitish Kumar has offered to build a Sikkim guest house for pilgrims visiting Bodh Gaya

Gangtok: 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, offered the Sikkim government to provide logistics for building a guest house for Sikkimese pilgrims in Bodh Gaya, an official release said.

The offer was made when Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad met chief minister Nitish Kumar at his office in Patna. He thanked Mr Kumar for the gesture towards Sikkim, saying this would help the people of both the states, the release stated.

Thousands of people from Sikkim come to Bodh Gaya for an annual spiritual sojourn during December and January.
 

