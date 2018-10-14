Nitish Kumar Calls Slipper Throwing Incident A 'Publicity Stunt'

Nitish Kumar was speaking at a conference of the youth wing of Janata Dal United.

Breaking his silence over a youth hurling a slipper at him recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today termed the incident "absurd" and "meant for publicity", ruing that there was "no value for good work".

The person had on October 11 hurled slipper in the direction of the podium where Mr Kumar was seated along with other senior JD(U) leaders.

"There is no value for the good work that you do, but if anyone hurls a slipper, it suddenly catches everyone's attention... There is hardly any impact of such incidents. But, there are people who are publicity seekers and do all such absurd things," the chief minister said at a conclave.

The incident had taken place at a 'Chhatra Samagam' (students' congregation) organised by the JD(U) at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

"The environment is getting bitter and bitter. People are free to have their own opinion, but they must keep a fundamental thing in their mind that the country, world and the nature belong to everyone.

"If someone, who is powerful, thinks that he would remain powerful for a long period of time, it is not possible. The power will be reaching everyone gradually through decentralisation," Mr Kumar said, enumerating the measures taken by his government for the welfare of SCs and STs.

After assuming office, the JD(U) president said the Bihar government carried out a survey, according to which 12.5 per cent children never attended school, and the majority of them belong to the maha dalit and minority communities.

Mr Kumar said his government set up the 'Tola Sewak' and 'Talimi Markaj' that was instrumental in bringing children to schools, and in order to promote entrepreneurship among the SC and ST community, it grants Rs 10 lakh to businessmen under these categories.

Of the Rs 10 lakh, the state government provides Rs 5 lakh as grant in-aid, while the rest is given as interest-free loan.

The chief minister added that he has also decided to give Rs 50,000 to students belonging to SC, ST and Economically Backward Classes (EBC) categories, cracking the preliminary exam of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Rs 1 lakh to those clearing UPSC.