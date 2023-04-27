RSS Chief, Nitin Gadkari, Gautam Adani At National Cancer Institute Launch

Nitin Gadkari and other guests attended the ceremony.

The second phase of the National Cancer Institute Nagpur, a state-of-the-art facility that aims to provide affordable and world-class cancer care, was inaugurated on Thursday at an event attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

The guests were given a tour of the facility by Shailesh Joglekar, chief executive officer of the institute. They explained the vision, mission and design of the institute, which offers advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services.

More than 5,000 people were present at the ceremony, where Mr Joglekar reiterated the institute's goal of creating a patient-friendly environment. "From Day 1 we had decided that NCI should not look like a hospital, smell like a hospital and feel like a hospital," he said.

Mr Fadnavis, credited by the institute for envisioning the project during his tenure as Chief Minister, praised the institute for its services and affordability.

The NCI is located at Jamtha on Wardha Road, about 20 km from Nagpur city.