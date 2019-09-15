'This Will Pass': Nitin Gadkari Assures Manufacturers Amid Slowdown

Nitin Gadkari told manufacturers they need not lose heart. (File)

Amid a widespread slowdown in the economy, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday assured asked industries that things will get better and asked people to not lose heart.

Mr Gadkari, who apart from the road transport portfolio also looks after the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was speaking at an industries event in Nagpur

"I know the industries are going through a tough time now. Recently, I met automobile manufacturers at the All India Convention of Automobile Industry and all of them were little worried," Mr Gadkari said.

"I told them, kabhi khushi hoti hain kabhi gam hota hai (there are times of joy and times of sorrow). Sometimes you succeed, sometimes you fail. Life is a cycle. Similarly because of global economy, demand and supply, businesses also face troubles. The rest of the world is facing this problem too. So don't get disappointed, this time will pass," Mr Gadkari said.

"And I certainly feel that in coming days we are going to be the fastest growing economy," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.