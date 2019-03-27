NITI Aayog Official Gets Poll Body Notice For Remarks On Congress Poll Promise

The poll body has questioned the top NITI Aayog official over his re

The Election Commission has issued a notice to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar seeking his reply for his remarks against the Congress's poll promise of minimum income support for the poor.

The poll body has questioned the top NITI Aayog official over his tweets against the Congress's Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) announced by the party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday.

Mr Kumar, after the Congress's announcement, in a series of tweets questioned the scheme.

"Congress party promised Garibi Hatao in 1971, OROP in 2008, Food Security in 2013 to win elections, but couldn't fulfill any of those. The same unfortunate fate awaits the populist and opportunistic promise of Minimum Income Guarantee (sic)," he tweeted on Monday.

In another tweet the same day, he said: "The cost of the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme at 2% of GDP and 13% of the budget will ensure that real needs of people remain unsatisfied."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the NITI Aayog, the government's think tank.

Rahul Gandhi, announcing the scheme on Monday, said any family earning less than Rs 12,000 a month will receive the difference, up to Rs 6,000, in its bank account under the plan if the party is voted to power.

Mr Gandhi, facing a tough opponent in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had called the proposal a "final assault on poverty" and said it would benefit 25 crore people.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Mr Kumar had said the Congress's proposed scheme will lead to "a huge fiscal adverse impact on the economy".

"I wish he (Rahul Gandhi) hadn't done this. It will lead to our credit rating agencies downgrading our ratings to young status and it will make the cost of borrowing much higher. The Kisan scheme (of the Modi government) is entirely different. That scheme is for very well identified small and marginal farmers," said the NITI Aayog official.

"This is same as in 2008 when their (Congress government's) finance minister let the fiscal deficit increase from 2 and half to per cent in one stroke," he said.

The Election Commission, which said the comments violated the poll code that prohibits government servants to support the government, has sought Mr Kumar's reply in two days.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, reacting to the Congress's poll promise, called it a "bluff announcement". "20% of the country's poorest families were already getting Rs 1.06 lakh each under various schemes promoted by the Narendra Modi government," Mr Jaitley said. The Rs 72,000 crore scheme proposed by the opposition party pales in comparison to this, he added.

